FY2023 Earnings Estimate for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for National Retail Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

NNN stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,359. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

