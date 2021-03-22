Fyooz (FYZ) Achieves Market Cap of $6.77 Million

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Fyooz has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Fyooz token can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $176,924.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.39 or 0.00472000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00140989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.06 or 0.00824433 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00054269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00075516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,060,854 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

