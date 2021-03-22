Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.73% from the stock’s previous close.

GLTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Galecto in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $7.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09. Galecto has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $51,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at $15,856,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at $8,192,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at $2,594,000.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

