GameCredits Achieves Market Cap of $54.72 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 207.4% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $54.72 million and $11.32 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.31 or 0.00346463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,326,458 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.