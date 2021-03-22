GAPS Price Hits $0.18 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 301.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One GAPS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAPS has traded 49.7% lower against the US dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $219.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,832.35 or 1.00043916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00035536 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011424 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00078475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003412 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

