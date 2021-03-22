Gas Price Hits $13.23 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Gas has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $13.23 or 0.00023024 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $133.96 million and $219.31 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.64 or 0.00464166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00065566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00138875 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00056061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.19 or 0.00783688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00075923 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

