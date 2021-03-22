GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.41 ($36.95).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on G1A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

ETR G1A opened at €32.86 ($38.66) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 61.31.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

