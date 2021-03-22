Geeq (GEEQ) Price Hits $1.87 on Top Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Geeq has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq token can currently be bought for $1.87 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges. Geeq has a total market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $946,446.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.19 or 0.00473799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00065471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00140195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.71 or 0.00819397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00075692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

