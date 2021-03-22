Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Renaissance Capital started coverage on Genel Energy in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GEGYF stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

