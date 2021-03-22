General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.99 Billion

Brokerages expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to announce sales of $8.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.22 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $8.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $38.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.78 billion to $38.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $40.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.12 billion to $41.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

NYSE:GD opened at $177.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.29. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $180.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $398,843,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

