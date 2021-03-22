General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.62.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $175.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,566. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $180.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners increased its position in General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after purchasing an additional 623,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

