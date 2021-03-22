Generation Bio Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generation Bio in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

GBIO stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $310,743.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,317,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald William Nicholson bought 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,346.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $861,129 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after buying an additional 665,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after buying an additional 252,436 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $5,590,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at $4,456,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at $2,497,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.