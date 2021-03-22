Genesis Vision Hits Market Capitalization of $28.09 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $28.09 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $6.34 or 0.00011631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00021126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00050291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.21 or 0.00632838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00067077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023649 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

