GenesisX (XGS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, GenesisX has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $18,455.27 and approximately $24.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000182 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,302,665 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

