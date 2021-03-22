GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Sells $11,940.00 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Tyler Jensen sold 500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $11,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,885.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tyler Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Tyler Jensen sold 500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $9,430.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Tyler Jensen sold 500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $7,345.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Tyler Jensen sold 322 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $4,527.32.

On Thursday, January 21st, Tyler Jensen sold 500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $7,465.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $551,784.23.

On Thursday, December 24th, Tyler Jensen sold 500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,798. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.05 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

