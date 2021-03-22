GeoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $25,576.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00060299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.79 or 0.00343133 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,643.79 or 0.99847689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00076616 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001020 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.