Gerald F. Willinger Sells 136,008 Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 136,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $148,248.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,261,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,467.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN SNMP traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 170,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.77.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

