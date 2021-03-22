Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.41

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 1156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. SEB Equity Research raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.5226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.08%.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

