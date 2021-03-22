Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 3,815 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.0% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Shares of AAPL opened at $119.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average of $123.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

