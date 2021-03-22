Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 428.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 64,285 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.6% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.48.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.57. 377,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,905,230. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.