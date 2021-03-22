Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 87,628 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Glaukos worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $88.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GKOS. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

