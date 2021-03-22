Glazer Capital LLC Buys Shares of 637,389 Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 637,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWACU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,454,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,737,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWACU opened at $11.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.