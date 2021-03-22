Glazer Capital LLC Takes $7.12 Million Position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 690,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCOAU. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000.

SCOAU stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.69. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

