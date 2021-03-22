Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.23 and last traded at C$14.24. Approximately 105,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 213,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$444.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.24.

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS)

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.