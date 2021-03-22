GNY Price Tops $1.52 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00002712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $293.03 million and $712,972.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

