Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Buys $29,680.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,772.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GBDC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 28,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,525,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $14,218,000. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.