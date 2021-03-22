Gossip Coin Reaches Market Cap of $18,244.15 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded down 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $18,244.15 and approximately $12.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

