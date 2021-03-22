GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) & Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Critical Comparison

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GP Strategies and Boxlight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies $583.29 million 0.50 $15.19 million $0.84 19.83 Boxlight $33.03 million 4.57 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -3.38

GP Strategies has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GP Strategies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

GP Strategies has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.84, suggesting that its share price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GP Strategies and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies 1.61% 4.15% 2.08% Boxlight -38.26% -45.10% -12.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GP Strategies and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

GP Strategies currently has a consensus price target of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 20.55%. Boxlight has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 92.09%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than GP Strategies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of GP Strategies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of GP Strategies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GP Strategies beats Boxlight on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management. This segment also provides engineering and technical services comprising design, development and delivery of technical work-based learning, plant launch initiatives, engineering design and construction management, fabrication, management, operational excellence consulting, chemical demilitarization, homeland security, emergency management support, and asset management and performance improvement consulting, as well as technical documentation services; EtaPRO performance and condition monitoring system, a suite of real-time digital solutions for facilities and power-generating units; and GPiLEARN+ portal, a web-based off-the-shelf delivery format of technical courses. The Business Transformation Services segment offers custom product sales training and service technical training primarily to automotive manufacturers and service technicians; and organizational development solutions, including strategy, leadership, employee engagement and culture consulting, enterprise technology implementation and adoption, and organization design and business performance consulting. It serves companies in the automotive, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, power, chemical, electronics and technology, manufacturing, software, retail, healthcare, education, and food and beverage industries, as well as government agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

