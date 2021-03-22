Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) PT Raised to C$1.20 at Scotiabank

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

GTE stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.00. 461,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,762. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$366.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.56.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

