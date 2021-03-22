Grand City Properties (GYC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Grand City Properties (FRA: GYC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2021 – Grand City Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/16/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €24.80 ($29.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Grand City Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/28/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €24.80 ($29.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA:GYC opened at €21.88 ($25.74) on Monday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.68.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

