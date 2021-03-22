Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Acquires 174,758 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 893.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 3.8% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,890,000 after purchasing an additional 392,150 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $827,361,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,540,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,814,000 after purchasing an additional 330,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $82.94 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

