Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,573 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 4.0% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.84.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $55.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.