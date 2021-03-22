Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Has $15.72 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 4.4% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $241.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $282.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

