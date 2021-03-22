Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Has $9.14 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 2.6% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in American Tower by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in American Tower by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 252,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,669,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $221.86 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average of $230.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

