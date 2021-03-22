Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX opened at $72.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.96.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.