Graviocoin (GIO) Price Up 24.5% Over Last Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $2,863.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.90 or 0.00342275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

