Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.55

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

GPEAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC raised Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

