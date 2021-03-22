Greenline Partners LLC Sells 2,078 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.9% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $372.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.01.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $54,408,330.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,082,249.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,960,000 shares of company stock worth $689,552,642. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

