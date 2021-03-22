Greenline Partners LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.9% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $54,408,330.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at $373,082,249.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,960,000 shares of company stock worth $689,552,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $131.72. 146,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,442,612. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.85 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

