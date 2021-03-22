GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) & CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Head-To-Head Survey

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBIZ and GreenSky’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $948.42 million 1.81 $70.71 million $1.27 25.24 GreenSky $529.65 million 2.26 $31.98 million $0.57 11.51

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than GreenSky. GreenSky is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 8.08% 11.27% 5.27% GreenSky 0.72% -15.29% 2.19%

Risk and Volatility

CBIZ has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenSky has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CBIZ and GreenSky, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00 GreenSky 4 5 0 0 1.56

GreenSky has a consensus price target of $4.08, indicating a potential downside of 37.75%. Given GreenSky’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GreenSky is more favorable than CBIZ.

Summary

CBIZ beats GreenSky on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The company also offers national practices services, such as managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

