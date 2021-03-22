Griffin Securities Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synopsys in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Synopsys’ FY2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

SNPS stock opened at $227.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.74. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Insiders have sold a total of 61,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,377,926 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.