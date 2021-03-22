Griffin Securities Comments on Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

CDNS opened at $125.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $8,572,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,197,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,910 shares of company stock valued at $46,784,463 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

