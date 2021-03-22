Growth DeFi (GRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,500.00

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $76,500.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi token can now be purchased for $19.90 or 0.00034713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.00641861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00069117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00023758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Growth DeFi is a token. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 982,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,621 tokens. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growth DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Growth DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

