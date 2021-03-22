GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Trading Down 5.4%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 1,219,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,485,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

About GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)

GTEC Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes cannabis products in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for GTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.