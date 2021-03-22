Guardian Point Capital LP Acquires Shares of 100,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guardian Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.3% of Guardian Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 578,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,677,000 after buying an additional 164,796 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.81. The company had a trading volume of 634,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,137,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.09 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.53 and its 200-day moving average is $121.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.08.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

