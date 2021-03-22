Guardian Point Capital LP Has $35.04 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guardian Point Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 9.1% of Guardian Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guardian Point Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $2,042.99. 51,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,054.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1,769.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

