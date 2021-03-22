Guardian Point Capital LP Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Guardian Point Capital LP bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,124,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.1% of Guardian Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,341,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,941,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,504,000 after buying an additional 4,830,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,579,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $325.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

