Guider Trading 19.8% Higher Over Last Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Guider has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $30,149.37 and approximately $370.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guider Token Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

