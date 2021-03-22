Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 833 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $85,490.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at $283,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $122,181.64.

On Monday, January 11th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $130,899.93.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.04. 429,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,341. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,840,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.