Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Sells $537,529.62 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $206,261.34.

NYSE GWRE traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.04. The company had a trading volume of 429,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,341. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average is $115.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

